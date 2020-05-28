G.L. Cowan Brownell, 82 of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

G.L. was born in St. Joseph on June 3, 1937 to the late Ira and Helen (Day) Brownell.

After graduating high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955. After returning, he was married to Linda Bishop from April 5, 1957 until her passing in late 2001. With this union they had three wonderful children together.

He later married Angela Sullivan on Sept. 14, 2003 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. G.L. was a proud member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed cabinet making.

In addition to his wife Angela, he is survived by: his children, Vickie Brownell, Bluffton, South Carolina, Greg (Beverly) Brownell, Camden Point, Missouri, and Doug Brownell, Grimes, Iowa; grandson, Travis (Katie) Brownell and great-grandson Scott Ross Brownell, Redfield, Iowa.

Graveside service with full military honors, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Halleck Cemetery in Faucett, Missouri.

Family has requested memorial donations be made to Child Sponsorship Charity, Unbound. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.