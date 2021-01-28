Browne, Michael J. 1948-2021

ATCHISON, Kan. - Michael Joseph Browne, 72, of Atchison, Kansas, died peacefully late Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021, at Mosaic hospital in St. Joseph. He had been ill for several months.

Michael married Paula Amrein on July 14, 2000, at Emporia. She survives of the home. He leaves two brothers, John (Susan) Browne, Wichita, Kansas, Edward (Patty) Browne, Santa Cruz, California; a sister, Mary (Scott) McCusky, Madison, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

The body has been cremated. Celebration of life and graveside services will be held this summer. The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Benedictine Sisters at Mount St. Scholastica, St. Benedict's Abbey, Little Sisters of the Poor or Mexican Sisters and may be sent to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 North 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.