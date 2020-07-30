Brown-Siler, Frances E. 1927-2020

Frances E. Brown-Siler, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Living Community in St. Joseph.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1927, to Ora and Hallie (Edwards) Kirkpatrick.

She graduated from Maryville Teaching College (now, Northwest Missouri State University) in 1950.

She retired in May 1989 after 30 1/2 years of teaching.

She taught in a number of school districts which include: West Platte R2 School District, Weston, Missouri and Atchison, Kansas, 409 School District.

On Feb. 2, 1958, she married Earl L. Brown, Jr.

Fran loved spending time at Bean Lake, with friends and family.

Among her many hobbies, she loved playing bridge and enjoyed her time singing with the Sweet Adaline's.

She volunteered at the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary and served as President in 1995.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Weston, and Short Creek Baptist Church, Rushville, Missouri.

On Aug. 24, 1997, she married E. J. Siler.

Survivors include: one son, Patrick (Mary) E. Brown, St. Joseph; one daughter, Shelly (Jessie) Luna, Atchison; three grandchildren: Doug Soper, Kansas City, Missouri, Kayla (Brown) (Ryan) O'Connell, Conception Junction, Missouri, Evan Brown, Kansas City; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: Earl L. Brown Jr., E. J. Siler; two brothers, James Kirkpatrick, one infant brother; two sisters, Pauline (Pettegrew) Clendening and Helen Fedigan.

A visitation will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, followed by a 6:30 p.m. funeral service.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Cremation will follow with a private family inurnment at the Mount Bethel Cemetery in Weston, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Arrangements by: Vaughn Funeral Home Weston, MO. Ph. 816.386.2281

www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.