AMAZONIA, Mo. - Shawn LeBlain Brown, 54, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Friday June 25, 2021, in at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born May 16, 1967, in Fresno, California.
He was the assistant manager at the Dollar Tree in Savannah, Missouri. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by mother, Nettie Simpson, Amazonia; sons, Daniel (Emily) Brown, Osborn, Missouri, and Shane Sheely, Fresno; brothers, Darrin Johnson and William (Amy) Johnson both of Amazonia.
He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.