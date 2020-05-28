Brown, Sharon R. 1945-2020

Sharon Ruth Brown, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born January 1, 1945 in Missouri City, Missouri, daughter of Dorothy and Lewis Woods.

She graduated from Benton High School class of 1963.

Sharon worked as a Legal Aide. She enjoyed crocheting and was very social. She was a member of the Silver and Gold Club and Missouri Valley Baptist Church.

Sharon was preceded in death by: son, Mike Brown; father, Lewis Woods; mother, Dorothy Woods.

Survivors include: sons, Jason (Sondra) Brown and Chris (Vanessa) Brown of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Baylee, Mackinzie, Morgan, Makayla, Brady, and Harper; great-grandson, Beckett; sister, Edith Hill of Amazonia, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Brandy (Brian) Wilson of Savannah, Missouri.

Ms. Brown has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.