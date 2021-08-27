Robert James Brown, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.
He was born Feb. 28, 1927, in St. Joseph, son of the late Mary and Howard Brown.
He served in the United States Navy and is a veteran of the World War II.
He retired from the St. Joseph Light & Power as a Lineman, foreman and District Man, after 42 years of service.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf, and was a member of VFW post 6760 and the American Legion Post 359.
He was a Christian.
Robert was preceded in death by: wife, Shirley Brown; his parents; brothers, Harold, William and John I. Brown; sisters, Jessie Higbe and Elsie Valeu; grandsons, Curtis and Corey Snyder; and son- in-law, Ronald Snyder.
Survivors include: daughters, Theresa M. (Ricky) Aldridge and Sharon Snyder; a son, Rodney Howard (Lorretta) Brown all of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles T. Brown of St. Joseph.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Greg Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
