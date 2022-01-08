Pamela J. Brown, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
On Feb. 27, 1953, she was born in Atchison, Kansas, to William and Ruth (Wick) Allen.
She married Richard Melton Brown on Feb. 17, 1979. He survives of the home.
Survivors include: her husband; children, Douglas Mark Brown and Geoffrey Allen Brown; siblings, William Paul Allen and Daniel Mark Allen.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
