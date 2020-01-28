Nema Brown
HORTON, Kan. - Nema Brown, 43, loving wife and mother of four, passed away due to complications from lung cancer, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Survivors: husband, Rob; children: Jacob, Emma, Chance and Logan; son-in-law, Billy; sister, Lisa; brother, Nate; stepfather, John.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Family visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, at funeral home.
Gathering at Horton Blue Building, following services.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.