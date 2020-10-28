Brown, Nancy A. 1940-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Nancy Ann Louise Brown, 79, of Wathena, Kansas, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Wathena Health Care, Wathena.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Elder Jeff Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek, Rushville, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Community Christian Church, St. Joseph, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Nancy was born Oct. 28, 1940, the daughter of Lowell Sanford "Babe" and Rose May (Pate) Worrell. She worked for the Atchison Mop Factory before becoming a secretary for 26 years for Atchison Hospital and Mosaic Life Care.

Nancy was a member of the Willis Christian Church. She enjoyed playing the piano for church services, mowing the lawn, gardening, sewing and cooking.

Nancy married Charles Brown on Dec. 16, 1960, in Lamar, Missouri, he survives of the home. Additional survivors include: a son, Marc Brown, Lebo, Kansas; two daughters, Michelle (Robert) Harsch, Strasburg, Colorado, Millisa Brown, Lee's Summit, Missouri; a sister, Rosie Maycroft, Atchison, Kansas; one grandson, Michael Harsch.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Michael Brown; two brothers, Jim and Robert Worrell; and three sisters, Margaret Worrell, Betty Armontrout and Doris Mawdsley. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.