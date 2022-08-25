Mary Jo Brown (nee Walsh) passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 76 years old, in the home she and her husband built, surrounded by her family. She now joins her father, James Walsh, and mother Mary Fox Walsh, as well as her two siblings, Kathleen and Tony, in heaven.

Mary Jo was a graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School, class of 1964. She went on to study at Missouri Western, soon finding a career wherein she made many great friendships, working at the State Hospital. However, she got her dream job when she retired in 1999 to spend time with her family.

