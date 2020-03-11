Brown, Martha L. "Marta" 1941-2020

Martha L. "Marta" Brown, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

She was born Sept. 7, 1941, in St. Joseph.

Marta married Vernon Clifford Brown, Aug. 13, 1957.

She was a cosmetologist.

Marta enjoyed arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert Madison and Gertrude Moore; caregiver, Charlotte Williams; and daughter, Sheila Brown.

Survivors include: care providers, Shaun Maggers and Amy Jenkins; cousin, Burroughs York; Dr. LouAnn Crouther; and many other loving family members.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment: 3 p.m. Friday, Ashland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christ Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christ Episcopal Church.