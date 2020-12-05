Brown, Marilyn 1939-2020

HENDERSON, Tenn. - It was with great sadness that the family of Marilyn J. Lathrop Nessari Brown received the news of her passing on Nov. 20, 2020. She was born to Dale E. and Lillian Marie (Levandowski) Lathrop on Sept. 29, 1939, in St. Joseph.

Marilyn graduated from Central high school in 1957 and Southwest Baptist College in 1959. Obtaining her teaching degree from Northwest College Maryville in 1961, she taught only one year. She joined the Peace Corps and served from 1962 to 1964 as one of the first 100 members of the Philippines elementary classes on Mindinao.

Returning home from Peace Corps, she traveled from the Philippines through several countries, Japan, the Middle East, Egypt, and Europe. Arriving home, she joined the Little U. N. Club where she met and married her first husband, Khairgard "Fred" Nessari.

She returned to college and received her graduate degree in teaching from the University of Missouri at Kansas City and taught 9 years in Northwest Missouri schools, 30 years in Kansas City schools, and retired from Children's Mercy Hospital in 2004.

Survivors include: her son, Rob (Dena), Hendersonville, Tennessee; her only grandchildren, Andrew and Evan, of the home; and daughter, Susan Nessari, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Her St. Joseph family survivors include: sister, Janice Lathrop and brother, Ronald Lathrop (Doris). Her nephew and nieces include: Heather (Michael) Chowning, Parkland, Florida, Ronald Lathrop, Jr., Kansas City, Chris Talbot, Jean Blake (Dave), Caroline Garber,, Colette Weipert (Thomas), all of St. Joseph, and Loretta Swihart (Randy) of Olathe, Kansas. There are numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and stepchildren scattered across the country.

On March 31, 2018, her second husband, Thomas M. Brown, died after 27 years of happy marriage. For many years she was the manager of their homeowners association and was instrumental in acquiring improvements which benefited their North Kansas City neighborhood. They were both members of the Liberty Missouri Baptist Church.

Marilyn's stepchildren, Thomas M. Evans (Melissa), Plattsburg, Missouri, and Thoasina Posten-Christian (Paul) of Chesapeak, Virginia. There are seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her sister-in-law, Margery Sowder, of Sedalia, Missouri; brother-in-law, Jerry Milo brown (Sharon) of Kansas City. Continuing her travels with Tom, they took many bus tours to various historic cities in Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa.

To be closer to the grandchildren, they moved to Tennessee in 2016, but she maintained contact with friends, relatives, stepchildren, her former and present church members, numerous cousins, and extended family members. Although scattered throughout the many states, all of the will celebrate her with a legacy of memories.

A Celebration of Life was conducted on Dec. 1, at The First United Methodist Church, Hendersonville, Tennessee. Burial later. In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to the church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.