Brown, Marilyn 1939-2020

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Marilyn Lathrop Brown of Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born Sept. 29, 1939, in St. Joseph, to Dale Edmond and Lillian Marie Lathrop.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Thomas Brown.

She is survived by her first husband, Khairgard (Fred) Nessari of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Susan Nessari of Kansas City; son, Rob Nessari (Dena) and their children Andrew and Evan of Hendersonville. She is also survived by her sister, Janice Lathrop and brother, Ronald Lathrop (Doris) of St. Joseph.

Marilyn graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, in 1957. After high school, she graduated with an Associate Degree in Business from Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Missouri, in 1959. She worked in the accounting department at St. Joseph News-Press for one year and decided this did not seem to be where God wanted her. She went back to college and graduated with a BS Degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State College in 1961, then taught 6th grade for one year.

In 1961, when the Peace Corps was established, Marilyn volunteered to serve in the Philippines from 1962 to 1964 as an elementary teacher. She was one of the 1st 100 members of the Peace Corps. On her return home, she traveled throughout Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East (Holy Land), Greece and Europe.

When Marilyn returned to Missouri, she continued teaching while earning her master's degree. She graduated with a MA Degree in Education from the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 1977. She also completed +30 hours in education. She taught school for a total of 39 years before retiring in 2004. Her last 10 years of teaching were spent at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, as both a classroom and bedside teacher. After retirement, Marilyn continued her love of world travel with Tom and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m., Hendersonville First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hendersonville First United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.