Brown, Luella 1924-2022 Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. - Luella Brown, 97, wife of Donald C. Brown and Maurice Nauman, was born on Sept. 9, 1924 in St. Joseph.Luella leaves behind her three sons, Donald, Keith, and Eugene; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many dear friends and family.Preceded in death by her husbands and four siblings.Luella passed to her heavenly home on Aug. 8, 2022, in Ozark, Missouri. Graveside services held at Memorial Park on Aug. 11. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
