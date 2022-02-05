Brown, Lloyd N. 1929-2022 Tarkio, Mo.

TARKIO, Mo. - Lloyd N. Brown, the son of Walter H. and Annie (Hicks) Brown, was born May 26, 1929 in Fairfax, Missouri.
Lloyd attended Opp Country School, Irish Grove Country School, and Fairfax High School. On June 12, 1951, Lloyd entered the United States Army where he served his country during the Korean War, receiving his honorable discharge on May 22, 1953.
On June 28, 1959, Lloyd was united in marriage to Leola Darlene Hopkins in Riverton, Iowa. They were affectionately known by many as Uncle Lloyd and Aunt Lea. They became the parents of three children, Roger, Jennifer, and Janice. Leola passed away Oct. 4, 2004.
As a young man, Lloyd was employed by Levings Construction and drove a bulldozer, and did surveying. He later owned and operated Brown Construction, building homes, additions, and pouring concrete until his retirement.
Lloyd was a member of the Fairfax Masonic Lodge #483, North Star Lodge #187, Rock Port, Missouri, and was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was also a member of Moila Shriners and Legion of Honors, St. Joseph, and Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199, Tarkio, Missouri.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. Lloyd passed away, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home in Tarkio, at the age of 92.
Besides his parents and wife, Leola Brown, Lloyd was preceded in death by: daughter, Jennifer Brown; brothers, Herbert and Logan Brown; sisters, Luetta Brown, Irene Rackley, Goldie Thompson, and Georgia Riley.
Survivors include: children, Roger Brown, Tarkio, and Janice (John) Rothganger, Weston, Missouri; sister, Lucille Brown, Burlington, Kansas; sister-in-law, Cinita Brown, Ava, Missouri, Caroline Hopkins, Sidney, Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Graveside Service and Interment: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Open visitation begins at 9 a.m., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where Masonic services will be held at 7 p.m. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials: Home Cemetery or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneral chapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.