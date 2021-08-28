Brown, Leon G. 1940-2021 Columbia, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Leon G. Brown, 80, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 23, 2021. He was born in Skidmore, Missouri, on Nov. 1, 1940, to Harlan and Beatrice (Smith) Brown. He married Helen Margaret Roberts in Maitland, Missouri, on Jan. 22, 1961, and she survives of the home.
Leon's greatest joy was being with his family. His life-long hobby was collecting and restoring farm toys. Leon was a farmer for the majority of his life and employed at Hy-Vee for the last 14 years, where he was honored with the Local Legend award as he never knew a stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Helen; daughter, Shari (Rick Law) Brown Rogge of Maryville, Missouri; and son, Scott (Julie) Brown of Columbia; grandsons, Kyle Rogge, Connor Rogge, Michael (Emily) Brown, Mark Brown. Additional survivors are sister, Peggy; and brothers, Keith (Charlotte) and Dale.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Midway Locust Grove UMC, 2600 N Locust Grove Church Rd., Columbia, MO 65202. A Celebration of Life service officiated by Pastor Ben Lee starts at 3 p.m. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Family and friends are welcome for a fellowship meal afterward.
Parker-Millard Funeral Home, Columbia, is in charge of local arrangements and will have a live stream link of the service on their website.
Memorial gifts are suggested to Midway Locust Grove UMC Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.