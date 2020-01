MUSCOTAH, Kan. - Judith Anne Brown, 80, Muscotah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home, in Muscotah.

She was born Nov. 24, 1939, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of John and Mary Finch LaJoie.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton, Kansas, and then go in procession for a graveside service at the Muscotah Cemetery.

