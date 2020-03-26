Brown, Jerry G. 1935-2020

AGENCY, Mo. - Jerry Glen Brown, 84, of rural Agency, went to be with his heavenly father on March 24, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1935, to Ernest Glen "Joker" and Leona Bernice (Schottel) Brown, in Helena, Missouri, and grew up in the Helena-Cosby area.

In 1953, he graduated from Easton High School, in Easton, Missouri.

On Feb. 19, 1966, he was united in marriage to Carolyn L. Archdekin.

After their marriage, they lived in rural Agency where they made their home. To this union two sons, Brian and Scott, were born.

Carolyn passed away on Feb. 27, 2012; and Scott passed away on Oct. 15, 2013.

Jerry worked as a machinist for Wire Rope Corporation of America, in St. Joseph, where he retired in 2003. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and during his time working he gained many lifelong friends.

Jerry was an active member of Ebenezer Methodist Church and was an East Buchanan FFA alumni.

He had a very outgoing personality and never knew a stranger. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all, loved being around family and friends.

Jerry was also preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Ronald Brown; sister, LaVerne Fanning; sisters-in-law, Helen Brown and Juanita Brown; and brothers-in-law: Virgil Archdekin, Eugene Fanning and Dan Hess.

He is survived by: his son, Brian Brown; brothers: Donald Brown, Marvin Brown and Richard Brown and wife, Stephanie; sister, Barbara Hess; brothers-in-law, Tom Archdekin and wife, Patricia, and Jerry Archdekin and wife, Joy; sisters-in-law, Sheryl Archdekin and Joyce Brown; several nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

Private family graveside services: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.

A Celebration of life will be held later at Ebenezer Methodist Church.

Arrangements by: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.