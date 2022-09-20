FAUCETT, Mo. - James "Jim" R. Brown, 78, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
He was born May 10, 1944, in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Kenneth and Pauline (Iman) Brown. He grew up on a farm near Arkansas City.
Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he saw combat duty and, sadly, contracted Agent Orange.
He was an operations manager for 47 years at Motorola, where he was most proud of arranging for cellphones for emergency personnel on 9/11 to the towers in New York.
Jim married Mildred "Kim" McCaulley on Dec. 21, 1994. She survives of the home.
His had a great love for animals, nature, and weather. He was a licensed meteorologist and loved to watch storms roll in.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul J. Brown; beloved grandmother, Lizzie Iman; and uncle, Bill Iman.
Additional survivors include his children, Deanna Pike (Louie), Timothy Brown (Jackie), Mindy Sturgis (Johnny), Karen Mezzacasa, Michael Mezzacasa (Anji), and Jennifer Maher (Maurie); 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Diana Gibson (Tom); sisters-in-law, Patty Brown and Georgann Carter; and beloved cats, Billy and Roosevelt.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
