DEEPWATER, Mo. - Ingeborg "Inge" K. Brown, age 78, of Deepwater, Missouri, passed away peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born on Feb. 11, 1943, in Landshut, Bavaria - Germany. She was the daughter of Herbert Barth and Theresia (Fischer) Barth.
In 1965 she was united in marriage to Charles N. Brown. They made their home in St. Joseph where they raised their two children. She worked as a seamstress for HD Lee and Big Smith. She was a member of the Jesse James Van Club in the 70's. In the early 1990's they moved to the Truman Lake area.
Inge had a huge heart with a firecracker personality! She enjoyed crafting, card games, fishing, antique shops, going to the lake, spending time with friends and family, working in her Angel Garden, watching football (GO CHEIFS), feeding her birds, cats and deer, polka music and a good German beer. Inge loved her friends and family dearly, and will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Charles Brown; a daughter, Therese Ware; and an infant son, Richard.
Inge is survived by a son, Wolfgang Zaenker, and his wife, Liberty, of St. Joseph; one brother, Karl Barth (Ingrid), Germany; four grandchildren, Josh Zaenker (Janice), of St. Joseph, Codey Sawyer (Keith), of Worth, Missouri, Amber Thorp, of St. Joseph, Chris Nigh (Liz Martin), of St. Joseph; nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements for her cremation are under the direction of the Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Missouri. To honor her request and wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services at this time. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
