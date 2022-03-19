Brown, Donald R. 1933-2022 San Diego, Calif.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Donald Ray Brown, 88, of San Diego, California, passed away the morning of Feb. 27, 2022. Born Aug. 10,1933, he was a follower of Jesus and a loving, supportive family man.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Leona Brown; siblings, Ronald, Jerry and Laverne; wife, Helen; and their daughter Linda.
He is survived by siblings, Marvin, Richard, and Barbara Sue; son, Donald; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; multiple nieces and nephews; and step-family, Pam, Valerie and Kayleigh.
Friends & family are invited to join via zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87324158149 on March 23, 2022, at noon PST.
Donald will be laid to rest with military honors at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the Rock Church at 2277 Rosecrans Street, San Diego CA 92106. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
