Brown, Donald O. 1938-2022 Skidmore, Mo.

SKIDMORE, Mo. - Donald O. Brown, 84, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville.

Donald was born on June 13, 1938, in Tarkio, Missouri, to Robert and Beulah (Brunk) Brown. He was a 1956 graduate of the Skidmore High School and served in the United States Army. He later worked in the Home Health Care Field.

To plant a tree in memory of - Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.