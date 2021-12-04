Brown, Danny L. 1949-2021 Weston, Mo.

WESTON, Mo. - Coach Danny Brown, 72, passed away on Dec. 1, 2021, in Weston, Missouri, surrounded by the family he loved. Born in St. Joseph in 1949, Danny was the son of Dave and Phyllis Brown. He graduated from Benton High School, in St. Joseph, in 1967 and William Jewell College in 1972. He received his master's degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
Danny had a true passion for coaching and mentoring youth, including his own children and decades of players. He coached at Gallatin, Gower, Central High School in St. Joseph, Lafayette, Lathrop, West Platte, and North Platte High Schools, and Benedictine College. His West Platte teams took state championships in both 2001 and 2005. Danny was inducted in the Missouri Association of High School Coaches Hall of Fame, the Benedictine College Hall of Fame, and the William Jewell Hall of Fame, as both a player and team honors. Everything he did, he committed to 110% whether it was athletics, his spiritual beliefs, writing music, or playing competitive board games with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Beck Brown of Weston, and their children, Lani Brown and Todd Brown of Weston, and grand-daughter, Hailey. Also surviving is a daughter, Mollie Brown; and his ex-wife, Joni Brown; his brother, Rick of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Phyllis, and his brother, Davey.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the West Platte High School Performing Arts Center.
Danny felt strongly about higher education and had established a college fund for his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Danny and Lori Brown's Grandchildren's Fund in care of Spencer Financial Services, 1135 W. Kansas St., Liberty, MO 64068. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
