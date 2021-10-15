Charles T. Brown, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1924, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Howard Brown. He retired from Missouri American Water Company. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Brown; and wife Telma Nadine Brown; sons, Marlin and Ross Brown; brothers, Harold, William, Howard Jr., Robert and John Brown; sisters, Jessie Higbe and Elsie Valeu; sons-in-law, Ronnie Miller and Mike Dilts; and grandson, Victor Miller.
Survivors include, daughters, Mary Miller of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Linda Dilts of St Joseph; son, Charles "Tom" (Connie) Brown of Creston, Iowa; his special friend, Marlous; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Brown has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Inurnment will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Traditions Hospice.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
