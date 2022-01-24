Carmen Lawson Brown 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born March 3, 1928, in Phoenix, Arizona, daughter of the late Dolores and Ramon Lopez. She loved to sing, and play the guitar, and she was a great cook. She was a Jehovah Witness.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, and son, David Moreno.
She is survived by daughter, Irma (Richard) Sprague; sons, Robert Moreno (Constance Croak), and Ernie Moreno; granddaughter, Stephanie Bauman; and grandson, Paul (Kim) Sprague; and five great-grandchildren.
She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
