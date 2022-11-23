Billy Brown, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born April 18, 1947, in St. Joseph.

Billy was everyone's friend, and the neighborhood grandpa. Born to Hubert Brown and Lola Mae (Sisk) Brown, the youngest of nine children was often cared for by his older sister, Janet. At 14 Billy left school to enter the workforce and later completed his GED so he could join the Army. He worked at Quaker Oats where he made many lifelong friends and whistled at Janice Jenkins who lived across the street. Billy and Janice were married in July 1981. They welcomed two children, Amanda and Gregg. He worked hard to give them a good life. Billy was fun-loving and uncommonly warm - the life of the party, who spent most of his time asking other people about themselves.

