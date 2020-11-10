STANBERRY, Mo. - Alva Vern Brown, 84, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his four brothers, Richard and Billy Brown both of Stanberry, Mervin Brown, Independence, Missouri, and James Brown, Savannah, Missouri; four sisters, Ellen Brown and Nina (Mark) Brown both of Stanberry, Karen (Terry) Reed, Paintsville, Kentucky, and Marilyn Brown, King City, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in the Lafayette Cemetery, Island City, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Alva Brown Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

