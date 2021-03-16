Alice T. Brown, 87, St. Joseph, went home to the Lord on March 12, 2021, with her daughters and granddaughter by her side at her home.

She was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Good Hope, Georgia. She has lived in St. Joseph for 61 years.

Alice retired from Heartland Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Brown; daughters, Milinda Hollan, Jacqueline Kawlewski; granddaughter, Abigail Kawlewski; parents; and siblings.

Survivors include children, Phillip Brown (Kim), Theresa Underwood, Vanessa Commander, Serena Sollars (John), all of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to say a very special Thank You to Brandi Cross for all her love and care to her grandmother.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.