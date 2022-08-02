Alex L. Brown, 19, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born April 6, 2003, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Benton and Hillyard Tech Center class on 2021. He was working at the Deluxe Truck Stop. Alex enjoyed racing cars, and helping to build race cars, but most of all he loved his family, friends, boots, and hats.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Lori Taysen.
Survivors include fiance Alexis Lewis; father, Christopher (Ashley) Brown, St. Joseph; mother, Elisa (Brian) Peters, Lancaster, Kansas; maternal grandmother, Erin Hager (Leon Mottin), Lancaster; maternal grandfather, Daniel Hundley, Atchison, Kansas; brother, Landon Brown; sister, Michela Brown; stepbrothers, Jonathan Peters and Brian Estes; stepsisters, Chelbi Peters and Kaila Estes; nieces, Oaklynn, Bristol, and Blakley; nephew, George; as well as numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Paul Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Alex Brown Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Alex Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
