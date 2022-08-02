Alex L. Brown, 19, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born April 6, 2003, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Benton and Hillyard Tech Center class on 2021. He was working at the Deluxe Truck Stop. Alex enjoyed racing cars, and helping to build race cars, but most of all he loved his family, friends, boots, and hats.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Lori Taysen.

