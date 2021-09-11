Carol Ann (Lambing) Brower, 59, of St. Joseph passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at her residence.
Carol was born July 28, 1962, in St. Joseph, to the late Donald and Margaret (Butrick) Laming.
She married Gregory S. Brower on May 25, 1990. He survives her of the home.
Carol was an account executive with Lamar Outdoor Advertising.
In addition to her husband of 31 years, she is survived by son, Preston Brower; sister, Donna Lambing; and brother, Donald Lambing.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
In place of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
A full obituary can be seen at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
