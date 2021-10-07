Donna Jo Brouhard, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
She was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Joseph and Hazel (Donelson) Bedard.
Donna Jo married Gary Leroy Brouhard. He preceded her in death in March 1983.
She was an early childhood educator for many years.
Donna Jo loved kids, and was known to take in "strays." When she lived in Lathrop, Missouri, she created a place for youth to hang out. She also enjoyed doing crafts, especially ceramics.
She was a former member of Word of Life Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bob Brouhard; and sister, Beverly Kammerer.
Survivors include sons, Richard and Joseph Brouhard; grandchildren, Travis Joiner, Angela McComas, and Michael Peterson; and four great-grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
