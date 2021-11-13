Lorene Inez Brott, 95, of St. Joseph, died Nov. 11, 2021. Lorene was born May 17, 1926, in St. Joseph to Isaac Martin and Lorene Bell (Brown) Brott.
She retired after 44 years at Quaker Oats. At the time of her retirement she was Unit Leader.
Survivors include a sister, Wanda Weddington; brother, Ralph Brott; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.
She enjoyed watching crime shows and mowed her grass up until the age of 91.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, beginning at noon at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
