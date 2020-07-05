Deborah "Debi" K. Brott, 71, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

She was born Feb. 9, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Carroll and Betty (Colburn) Brott.

Debi was a graduate of Central High School and Missouri Western, earning a Bachelor of Social Work, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

She had formally been employed by Sister's Hospital and the Noyes Home.

Debi was a loyal and dedicated employee of Boehringer Ingelheim for over 35 years, until her recent retirement in Jan. 2020.

Anyone who worked alongside Debi would say she was a hardworking, kind colleague who put others before herself on numerous occasions.

She had a passion for cooking shows and spending weekends cooking alongside her partner, Tammy Santos, of St. Joseph.

She was deeply dedicated to her family and friends.

Debi was preceded in death by father, Carroll "Babe" Brott, and beloved nephew, Brett Baltezor.

Survivors include: her lifelong partner, Tammy Santos; her much loved mother, Betty Brott; and sisters: Trish Martin, Cyndi Hughes, Kathy Brott, Carol Baltezor, (Bill) and Shari Hendrix (Roger). Also: nieces Tia Brott-Silkett (Anita), Jesica Haave (Matt), and nephews, Dr. Douglas Hughes, Jr. (Katrina), John Haenni, and great nephews: Keyler and Keyaun Haenni, Ellington Hughes; and great nieces, Avia and Isla Hughes.

Per her wishes, Debi has been cremated.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: the Brett Baltezor memorial scholarship fund for high school seniors, in care of Nodaway Valley Bank.

"We will always love you more, Debi." As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.