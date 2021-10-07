Betty Jean Brott, age 95, a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, went to be with her Lord on Sept. 30, 2021, after enduring a lengthy illness.
Betty was born Feb. 16, 1926, to Edward Peter and Marjorie Charlotte Colburn (ne Wiegant).
She joined Wesley Methodist Church at age 13 and was a faithful member, until her death.
She graduated from Central High School in 1944, having lettered in softball and was joined in marriage to Carroll Lee Brott of St. Joseph on April 21, 1946.
She worked as a nurse's aide at Heartland West for 22 years and, upon retirement, provided private patient care.
She enjoyed singing in the church choir, working puzzles, quilting, canasta, needlework and watching baseball.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Carroll; a daughter, Deborah K. Brott of St. Joseph; and a grandson, Brett William Baltezor, also of St. Joseph.
Survivors include: daughter, Patricia Martin of Kansas City, Missouri; Cynthia Hughes of Houston, Texas; Kathy Brott, Carol Baltezor (Bill), and Shari Hendrix (Roger), all of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Tia Brott-Silkett (Anita) of Kansas City, Missouri, Douglas Hughes, Jr. (Katrina) of League City, Texas, Jesica Haave (Matt) of Omaha, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren: two great-great grandchildren; and many non-relatives, who called her Mom and Grandma.
One of Betty's greatest gifts was loving unconditionally. She will be forever missed and always loved more.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Park cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3409 Ajax Road, St. Joseph, MO 64503, or the Brett Baltezor Memorial Fund c/o: Nodaway Valley Bank.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.