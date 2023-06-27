Patricia Ann Brost, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023.

She was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Maryville, Missouri, to Raymond and Mary Alice (Helzer) Evans. She graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1965, then earned her bachelor's degree from Northwest Missouri State University in 1970 and her master's degree from the University of Missouri.

Aug 6
Visitation
Sunday, August 6, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Barnard United Methodist Church
115 McFarland St.
Barnard, MO 64423
Aug 6
Service
Sunday, August 6, 2023
2:00PM
Barnard United Methodist Church
115 McFarland St.
Barnard, MO 64423
