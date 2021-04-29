At home, and surrounded by loved ones, Loretta Joyce (Bradley) Brooks finished her race and was welcomed home by her Savior Jesus on April 22, 2021.

Loretta was born to Roy and Elsie Bradley on Nov. 1, 1933, in St. Joseph. She attended Central High School.

Loretta was employed as a medical receptionist/supervisor at the Thompson Clinic and Family Guidance Center. But her favorite job, and happiest time of her life, was raising her children. Every kid on the block wanted to be Loretta's kid.

Loretta was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Little League World Series. She was a patio gardener working magic with her mandevillas. She was a voracious reader. Loretta enjoyed playing games with her children and grandchildren. Everyone knew when Grandma had the "Old Maid" because her dimples would start to crinkle, and a smile would spread across her face.

Joy and laughter followed her wherever she went.

Loretta was known for her fried potatoes and she generously shared meals with her neighbors. She was never without a bowl full of candy sitting on her table for anyone to grab a piece or two.

But for all this, Loretta was best known for her compassionate, kind, merciful loving heart that looked out for the "least of these". (Matthew 25:35-40).

Loretta was preceded in death by her son, David Brooks; her daughter, Vivian Brooks;her parents, Roy and Elsie Bradley; her stepmother, Vivian Bradley; her brother, Robert (Bob) Bradley; and her former husband, Roger B. Brooks.

She is survived by sons, Roger (Susan) Brooks, St. Joseph, and Kenny (Tammy) Brooks, St. Joseph; daughters, Cathy (Everett) Lewis, Lake Jackson, Texas, and Diane (Randy) Dudik, St. Joseph; brothers, Don (Juana) Bradley, St. Joseph, and Richard (Diane) Bradley, Neola, Iowa; sister, Jenny Stewart, St. Joseph. Loretta is also survived by grandsons, Craig (Mindy) Lewis, Kyle (Jamie) Lewis, R.L. Brooks, Micah (Natalie) Brooks, Kris Monroe; granddaughter, Dana Foster; and great-granddaughters, Camryn Lewis, Cambria Lewis, Scarlett Lewis, Vivian Lewis, Maddie Foster, and Becca Foster. Loretta says goodbye to nieces and nephews who are dear to her heart.

Loretta was a woman of joy, a woman of hope, a woman of acceptance, a woman of faith.

She was our most beloved Mom.

Memorials may be made in Loretta's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Open visitation 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.