Brooks, Cheryl L. 1951-2021 Russell, Iowa

RUSSELL, Iowa - Cheryl (Sherry) Brooks, 70, of Russell, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Sherry was born on April 25, 1951, to William and Annette Lawrence, in St. Joseph.
Sherry married David Brooks in July, 1970. They had four children: Michelle, Karl, Magie Brooks an Amanda Saidian. They also have seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and another on the way.
Siblings: Debbie Lawson, Tammy Turner, Patty Shue, Leslie Seals, Mike Lawrence, Kevin Lawrence, Jim, Vickie and Penny.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Billy; and her husband, in 2011.
A Private Celebration of Life was held for the family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
