HIGHLAND, Kan. - Doris Ellen Brook was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Horton, Kansas, to LeRoy and Ruth Brook, the youngest of 10 children born to this marriage. She passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 28, 2022. Doris grew up in Horton and the surrounding area, graduating from Horton High School in 1966.
She met the love of this life, her best friend, Terry Gibson, while in school and they married on Oct. 29, 1966. To this union they were blessed with four children, Yvette (Kent) Denton, Peggy Siebenmorgen, Aaron Gibson, and Brook (Jason) Foland.
While Doris worked outside the home in her early years, staying home and raising her kids and grandkids was the job she loved the most. Her love for her Lord was what she was passionate about and her dedication to reading the scriptures and sharing them with the people she loved was her true calling.
Doris is survived by her husband, Terry; her children; eight grandchildren; and three great-grand-children. Also surviving are sisters, Elaine Allen, Betty (Larry) Thieme; brothers, Joe, Gene and Frank.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Josh Torkelson; and her siblings, Charles, Lawrence, Helen and Mary.
A celebration of Doris's life is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, with Pastor Dave Welch officiating. Inurnment will be at later date at the Highland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home after noon until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Doris Gibson Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
