HIGHLAND, Kan. - Doris Ellen Brook was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Horton, Kansas, to LeRoy and Ruth Brook, the youngest of 10 children born to this marriage. She passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 28, 2022. Doris grew up in Horton and the surrounding area, graduating from Horton High School in 1966.

She met the love of this life, her best friend, Terry Gibson, while in school and they married on Oct. 29, 1966. To this union they were blessed with four children, Yvette (Kent) Denton, Peggy Siebenmorgen, Aaron Gibson, and Brook (Jason) Foland.

