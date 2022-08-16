Bromley, Patricia A. 1940-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Patricia Ann "Pat" (McCrea) Bromley, 82, of Rural Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Cameron Nursing and Rehab.
Pat was born in St. Joseph to Ralph and Rowena (Haley) McCrea on April 15, 1940.
CAMERON, Mo. - Patricia Ann "Pat" (McCrea) Bromley, 82, of Rural Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Cameron Nursing and Rehab.
Pat was born in St. Joseph to Ralph and Rowena (Haley) McCrea on April 15, 1940.
She went to High School in Maysville, and graduated in 1958. On Dec. 17, 1960, Pat and Bob Bromley were united in marriage at the Christian Church in Maysville. Pat worked as a devoted wife, mom, and grandma. A tireless farm wife, and homemaker, she was well known for her delicious cooking. Especially her Angel Food Cakes.
Pat was an avid "card sender" always remembering everyone's birthday and anniversary. She faithfully would visit those who were ill or in hospital. Pat was a member of the Weatherby/ Bethel UMC in Weatherby, Missouri.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 61 years, Bob Bromley; son, David Bromley; grandchildren, Broc (Ricki) Bromley, Reid (Sarah) Bromley; great-grandchild, Ella; and many close relatives and friends.
Pat was proceeded in death by her parents; half brothers, James McCrea, Stanley McCrea; and half sister, Maxine (McCrea) Melvin.
Funeral service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Maysville, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock Sr. officiating. Christian burial will follow at the Hopewell Cemetery in rural Weatherby, Missouri, held on Wednesday evening, Aug. 17, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers/if desired, memorials in Pat's honor may be made to the Donor's Choice in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469.
Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.