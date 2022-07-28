Bromley, Brenda S. 1957-2022 Easton, Mo.

EASTON, Mo. - Brenda Sue Bromley, 64, of Easton, Missouri, passed away July 25, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1957, to James E. "Bud" and Betty Sue (Griffin) Keller, in Cameron, Missouri. Brenda grew up in Easton and graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1975. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Missouri Western State College where she was one of the last female athletes to play three sports and lettered in all three of them, volleyball, basketball and softball. Brenda later received her master's degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

To plant a tree in memory of - Bromley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.