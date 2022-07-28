Bromley, Brenda S. 1957-2022 Easton, Mo.

EASTON, Mo. - Brenda Sue Bromley, 64, of Easton, Missouri, passed away July 25, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1957, to James E. "Bud" and Betty Sue (Griffin) Keller, in Cameron, Missouri. Brenda grew up in Easton and graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1975. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Missouri Western State College where she was one of the last female athletes to play three sports and lettered in all three of them, volleyball, basketball and softball. Brenda later received her master's degree from Northwest Missouri State University.
Brenda retired from East Buchanan Middle School after 32 years of teaching. She was a member of the MSTA and the First Baptist Church of Stewartsville. She was an avid musician and loved to sing and play several string instruments. Most of all, Brenda loved being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father Bud Keller.
Brenda is survived by her sons, Broc (Ricki) Bromley and Reid (Sarah) Bromley; granddaughter, Ella Bromley; her mother, Betty Sue Keller; her brother, Dennis Keller; nephew, Carson Keller; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower, Missouri. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at First Baptist Church of Stewartsville in Stewartsville, Missouri.
Burial: Keller Cemetery, Stewartsville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
