Brock, Roger 1960-2021 Forest City, Mo.

Roger Brock

1960 - 2021

FOREST CITY, Mo. - Roger L. Brock, 61, passed away at his Forest City, Missouri, home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 13, 1960, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Robert and Annetta (Smith) Brock.

Roger married Kelly Monahan on June 9, 1979. She survives of their home.

Roger graduated from South Holt High School, Class of 1978. Roger worked with the Holt County Road and Bridge crew, was a farmer, dozer and excavator operator, and gunsmith/dealer. His hobbies were gardening, hunting, and fishing. In 2021 Roger started a new job as Holt County Commissioner and looked forward to serving the county.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brock; grandmother, Marie Jackson; niece, Amy (Brock) Yocom; and father-in-law, Bill Monahan.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Courtney Oswald and husband Michael, of Gower, Missouri, and Chiffany Robertson and husband Jason, of Forest City; eight grandchildren who he loved and enjoyed, Dalton, Katelynn, Brock, Maverick, Hayden, Ace, Riggs, and Bennett; his mother, Annetta Brock; brother, Rick Brock; mother-in-law, Phyllis Monahan; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial services: Fri., March 26, 2021, 6 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri (casual dress encouraged).

Memorials: Holt County Cancer Fund or Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.