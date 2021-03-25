Brock, Roger 1960-2021 Forest City, Mo.

Roger Brock
1960 - 2021
FOREST CITY, Mo. - Roger L. Brock, 61, passed away at his Forest City, Missouri, home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1960, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Robert and Annetta (Smith) Brock.
Roger married Kelly Monahan on June 9, 1979. She survives of their home.
Roger graduated from South Holt High School, Class of 1978. Roger worked with the Holt County Road and Bridge crew, was a farmer, dozer and excavator operator, and gunsmith/dealer. His hobbies were gardening, hunting, and fishing. In 2021 Roger started a new job as Holt County Commissioner and looked forward to serving the county.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brock; grandmother, Marie Jackson; niece, Amy (Brock) Yocom; and father-in-law, Bill Monahan.
Additional survivors include two daughters, Courtney Oswald and husband Michael, of Gower, Missouri, and Chiffany Robertson and husband Jason, of Forest City; eight grandchildren who he loved and enjoyed, Dalton, Katelynn, Brock, Maverick, Hayden, Ace, Riggs, and Bennett; his mother, Annetta Brock; brother, Rick Brock; mother-in-law, Phyllis Monahan; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: Fri., March 26, 2021, 6 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri (casual dress encouraged).
Memorials: Holt County Cancer Fund or Mosaic Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.