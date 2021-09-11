Brock, Marvin 1936-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Marvin Brock, 85, of Oregon, passed away Sept. 8, 2021, at the Oregon Care Center.
He was born in Forbes, Missouri, on July 7, 1936, to Charlie and Alta (Miller) Brock.
Marvin graduated from Forbes High School.
On Dec. 11, 1954, he married Kathryn Sue Steward.
Marvin worked as a heavy equipment operator for Clarkson Construction.
Preceding him in death were: his wife, Kathryn; parents; and infant daughter, Sandra; brothers, Leonard and Bill Brock; and sisters, Roberta Travis and Marge Westmoreland.
Survivors include: his son, Jeff (Julie) Brock of Gering, Nebraska; daughters, Sharon (Russell) Hunziger of Forest City, Missouri and Lynn (Jeff) Fansher of St. Joseph; sister, Linda Bisig of Forbes; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Marvin was a member of the AFL-CIO International Operating Engineers Local 101.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Family visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Interment: Forbes Cemetery.
Memorials: Forbes Cemetery or the Oregon Care Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
