FORBES, Mo. - Jerry D. Brock, 84, of Forbes, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at home.

He was born April 27, 1937, in Forbes, the son on Marie Brock.

Jerry was married to Lela Jo Brock and had a son, Darin Brock, also of Forbes.

He was an Army Veteran and a heavy equipment operator until his retirement after 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Jackson; wife, Lela Jo Brock; brother, Robert Brock; and nephew, Roger Brock.

He is survived by son, Darin Brock, and companion, Laura Ripper.

Jerry has been cremated per his wishes and interment will occur privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heart or Cancer Associations. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.