Brock, Annetta Oregon, Mo. Sep 1, 2022

Annetta BrockOREGON, Mo. - Annetta Brock, 87, passed away Aug. 29, 2022, in Oregon, Missouri.Services 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Chamberlain Funeral Hme, Oregon, Missouri, where family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m.Online condolences may be left at, and complete obituary is found at, www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
