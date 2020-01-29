Brinton, Rebecca R. 1983-2020

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Rebecca Ruth Brinton began her life's journey on April 2, 1983, in St. Joseph. She passed away unexpectantly, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home in Issaquah.

Rebecca was named after her great-great-aunt, Ruth, who was the heart and soul of her father's family in Chicago. The yell factor was considered for many months and it was decided that her name would be Re-Bec-Ca Ruth!

She began her education at Humboldt Elementary, where some truly awesome teachers made a difference in her life. She learned to appreciate life, and realize that there were a lot of less fortunate people in the world and that became the foundation for her life.

She continued her education in the Salisbury, Pennsylvania School District, graduated from Thunder Ridge High School, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and earned a degree in English from the University of Colorado-Denver.

Rebecca worked as a mortgage consultant for a New York company and was well respected in the industry.

As was God's will, she spoke with her father on Monday and was excited about an upcoming hospital stay where they thought they would find the source of her ongoing health issues, which has affected her health since a teenager.

Preceding her in death are: her maternal grandmother, Jacque Woltkamp; fraternal grandfather, William Brinton Sr.; fraternal grandmother, Ellen Pearson; and aunt, Debbie Brinton.

She is survived by: her mother, Tina Ree (Johns) Brinton, Snohomish, Washington; father, William (Kathy) Brinton Jr., St. Joseph; brother, Matthew (Trisha) Brinton; and niece, Ainsley, Tyler, Texas; sister, Angela (Kyle) Bethel, Savannah, Texas; brother, Anthony Brinton, St. Joseph; stepbrothers, Shannon (Melissa) Grable, Chillicothe, Travis (Kristy) Grable, Des Moines, Iowa, and families; maternal grandfather, Edgar Woltkamp, New Jersey; fraternal grandmother, Doris Brinton, St. Joseph; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends from coast to coast and Canada.

Rebecca was of the Methodist faith. Her long time Pennsylvania Camp Minister, Mark Moore, who she spoke to on Monday, will be joining us for her Remembrance.

Rebecca and her beloved pet, Cleo, have been cremated and their ashes will be spread in her favorite parts of the world. A part of them will be with her parents forever!

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In memory of Rebecca, a Scholarship Fund has been established.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Scholarship Fund.

https://Uttyler.edu/bcbnursing.

