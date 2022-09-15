Brinson, Leo R. 1939-2022 Barnard, Mo.

BARNARD Mo. - Leo Ray Brinson, 82, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, at the Hospital, in St. Joseph.
Leo was born Dec. 4, 1939, in rural Barnard. His parents were Raymond Brinson and Grace (Blair) Brinson.
He was preceded in death by both parents and one grandchild Matthew Gustafson.
He was a 1957 graduate of Graham, Missouri, High School.
Leo served his country in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. He later was a member of the Missouri National Guard.
On Nov. 13, 1966, he was united in marriage to Wanda Schuman at the Christian Church in Troy, Kansas.
Leo was a lifelong farmer in the Nodaway County Area. He was a livestock and grain farmer. His hobbies were old cars as well as snowmobiling. He also enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii and Alaska.
He is survived by wife, Wanda, of the home; one son, Douglas Ray Brinson, of Barnard; one daughter, Marcia (Darren) King, of Stafford, Virginia; two grandsons, Andrew and Michael Gustafson; one brother, Leon (Mary) Brinson of Savannah, Missouri.
Services will be held at the Bethany Christian Church, rural Barnard, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Military Honors will be conducted at the Bethany Church cemetery.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Leo's name to the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
