Briner, Louise A. 1945-2023 Rosendale, Mo.

ROSENDALE, Mo. - Louise Ann Briner, age 77, of Rosendale Missouri, passed away on April 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on July 31, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Nova and Ethel (Meeker) Glidewell.
On Aug. 12, 1961, she married Larry E. Briner in St. Joseph. To this union, four sons were born. Larry preceded her in death in 2013.
Louise loved everything to do with the outdoors. She loved to mow, tend to her flower beds and watch the wildlife. She also loved to go camping, fishing, deer hunting and traveling to new places. Most of all, she treasured her family and was always there to lend a helping hand.
Louise devoted 32 years to working at Laverna Village Nursing Home in Savannah, Missouri. She deeply cared for the residents of the home and was an advocate for elderly care.
Louise is survived by her sons, Randy (Barb) of Richland Missouri, Roy of Sioux City, Iowa, Edward of Bolckow Missouri, and Jeff of Rosendale. She is also survived by grandchildren, Zachary, Cameron, Scottie, Randy, Stormy, Angela, Jacob, Austin, Jonathon, Nathan, Cheyann, Destiny; and several great grandchildren.
No memorial service will be held at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
