Briggs, Robert L. 1945-2023 Roswell, Ga.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robert "Bob" Briggs, age 77, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on July 24, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Bob was born to the late James and Claudine Briggs on Oct. 3, 1945. He grew up in St. Joseph. He graduated from Central High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Northwest Missouri State University. He then moved to Georgia where he worked in research and marketing.

