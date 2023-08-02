Briggs, Robert L. 1945-2023 Roswell, Ga.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robert "Bob" Briggs, age 77, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on July 24, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
Bob was born to the late James and Claudine Briggs on Oct. 3, 1945. He grew up in St. Joseph. He graduated from Central High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Northwest Missouri State University. He then moved to Georgia where he worked in research and marketing.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially at his farm in Milledgeville, Georgia. He was an avid family man who was always involved in his children's and grandchildren's activities. He attended all sporting events and theater productions with a joyous smile. Bob also enjoyed traveling, reading, and art. More recently his favorite pastime was relaxing in Milledgeville and fishing with his grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his son, Christian Briggs.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Jennifer Briggs; his daughters, Ali Evans (Mark) and Whitney Greco (Charles); his son, Zach Briggs (Stephanie); and his grandchildren, Christian, Harrison, Walker, Emi, Bella, and Vinny; as well as many other family members and friends.
For those who wish to make a donation in Bob's memory, please consider a local animal rescue foundation as he loved animals.
Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.roswellfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
