KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Ingrid Erna (Poteet) Bridger, 80, from North Kansas City/New Hampton, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021.
Ingrid was born on Aug. 23, 1941, in Hamburg, Germany to Ernst and Alwine Faust. In 1969, She moved to the United States settling in Colorado Springs, Colorado for a short time before moving to the Kansas City area. On Nov. 14, 2015, she married Earnest Bridger.
Ingrid enjoyed reminiscing about her days in Germany and when she first came to America, spending time with her family and grandchildren, spending time with her dogs, working crosswords, fishing, camping and cooking her signature dishes, like her relishes, cabbage rolls and cheesy green beans.
Ingrid is preceded in death by: her husband, Gunter and husband, William Poteet; sister, Gerda Von der Ohe; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Bridger.
She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by: her husband of six wonderful years, Earnest Bridger; brother, Wilhelm Faust; six step children from her marriage to Bill Poteet and six step children from her marriage to Earnest Bridger, whom she all loved very much; and many extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home & Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 30, with the visitation beginning at 9:30 am, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. and burial.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
