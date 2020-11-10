David E. Bridger
NEW HAMPTON, Mo. - David Edwin Bridger, 80, of New Hampton, Missouri, passed away Nov. 8, 2020.
Private family graveside service. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call anytime from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. The family requests that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Foster Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.